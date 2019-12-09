Your pop culture horoscope for December: Little Women, Harry Styles, and The Rise of Skywalker

Sorry to be late this month, stargazers. It’s easy to get a little distracted during Sagittarius season, after all. Speaking of which — happy December! It’s the liveliest time of the year, so without further ado, here’s the pop culture that will keep you as merry and bright as the zodiac’s archer all month long.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Close out the year in a blaze of glory with Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Dec. 6), Céline Sciamma’s historical drama about the relationship between a young painter and her tempestuous subject. The winner of both Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm at Cannes earlier this year, the fiery French feminist romance is as bold and brilliant as the zodiac’s fierce ram.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

You more than anyone are always down for a little Romance (Dec. 6), aren’t you, lovely bull? The second solo album from former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello (a sensitive Pisces, bless her heart) explores the thrill, the pain, the warmth, the tenderness of falling in love, and — bonus! — the album’s decadent aesthetic resembles the interiors of the minds of Venus-ruled Taureans the world over.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

No matter how old you are, twins, you’re always at Such a Fun Age (Dec. 31), and since you’re also always jumping into thorny conversations and considering everything from various angles, Kiley Reid’s page-turning debut novel is right up your alley. When a young black babysitter is accused, in a pretentious grocery store, of kidnapping the white toddler in her care, she and the child’s mother are thrown down a complicated path — engaging with contemporary questions of race and privilege — that will keep your air-sign mind fired up all the way into the new year.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

You do love to go home for the holidays, Cancer, and what’s homier than that sparkling real-life dream world, the happiest place on earth? Curl up this month with Richard Snow’s Disney’s Land: Walt Disney and the Amusement Park That Changed the World (Dec. 3), an in-depth history of the place that makes dreams come true — and that keeps growing. It’s just the book you wished for upon a star!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

For the big cat of the zodiac, here come the big Cats (Dec. 20) of the silver screen. The trailer for Tom Hooper’s upcoming adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical elicited a loud response — if not a strictly enthusiastic one — but you have a taste for the loud, haven’t you, Leo? Anyway, whatever your personal feelings may be about the CGI-feline-ification of Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo, you do hate to miss a party. Break out your best fur (faux will do just fine) for the Jellicle Ball.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Over the past four years, we’ve watched One Direction slowly diverge into Five Directions, each taking a singular path and revealing a musical character distinct from the quintet that made its members famous. Through it all, Liam Payne has been a true Virgo, taking his time, testing his tastes, trying different collaborators, recording a Fifty Shades duet, etc. Now, he’s ready. The tidily titled LP1 (Dec. 6) hits this month, and what kind of Virgo would you be not to celebrate one of your own?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

I mean, this is just too easy. On Flirty Dancing (Fox, Dec. 29), the upcoming American version of a British reality show of the same name, two strangers learn a choreographed dance, separately, and then on their first blind date must perform it together. That is Libra culture. The show is called Flirty Dancing, for crying out loud. This was made for you. You actually probably auditioned to appear on it. Just tune in, okay? Happy New Year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You’re familiar with the dark side of humanity, Scorpio — both your own and other people’s, even when they can’t see it themselves — so you’ll feel right at home visiting the Continent, the turbulent fictional land in which The Witcher (Netflix, Dec. 20) takes place. A silver-haired Henry Cavill stars as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivera in the new series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, in which “people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix promises. Oh, we’re counting on it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may expect Little Women (Dec. 25) to be cozy Cancer culture or even have some preachy Virgo vibes, but not with Greta Gerwig (a Leo, so look out!) at the helm. She dusted off Louisa May Alcott’s classic and turned it into something that honors its author — a liberated Sagittarius like yourself — more than it strictly follows its source material (because what kind of Sagittarius sticks to the book?). Jo March, one of the great heroines of American fiction, is a thinker and a dreamer and a firecracker just like her creator, and Saoirse Ronan (an Aries, completing the trifecta of fire signs at work here) explodes off the screen like an archer’s arrow bursting forth. Happy birthday indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

There’s just too much pop culture. Okay? We said it. It’s frankly ridiculous. Are you honestly expected to watch every edgy new film, to binge every prestige drama, to force yourself through every intellectual novel, to actually listen to every up-and-coming artist, hoping that somewhere in it all you personally will be able to identify every culture-defining new work of art? Absolutely not. And it’s only gotten worse over the past decade! There’s a new streaming service every other week now! So now’s the time, Capricorn, that you perfect your pop culture literacy, consuming the past 10 years both comprehensively and efficiently. In the space of a snap of your fingers, get hooked on the right pop, accept a visit from the best book, feel (a good kind) of mad, man. We’ve picked all the best pop culture of the decade so you don’t have to sift through the duds yourself, Capricorn. Enter the ‘20s fully caught up, without having wasted a minute.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Liam Payne can’t have all the fun (imagine Virgos having all the fun; how grim) — his former bandmate Harry Styles is getting in on the action this month too with the release of Fine Line (Dec. 13), his second solo album. Of all the quirky, charismatic celebrities to share your sign — Oprah! Ellen! Yoko! — few give off as much big Aquarius energy as Styles, a trendsetting, mischief-making, pop-rock weirdo on the rise. For his fellow water bearers, Fine Line will go down sweet as watermelon sugar.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

You love an ending, Pisces; you are an ending. And now, as another year and another decade expire, so too does one of the defining stories of American pop culture draw to a climactic close. Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (Dec. 20) will be the finale of a saga that has captured audiences for over 40 years with its escapist tales of friendship, wild imagination, cosmic grandiosity, selflessness, idealism, and eternity. The space epic speaks to people of all sun signs, of course, but at its heart, make no mistake: The Force is pure Pisces.

