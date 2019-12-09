New Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay Funko Pops will be the company's first female director figurines

It’s about time!

Funko, the company behind the popular Funko Pop figurines, announced Monday that it will soon release a doll of When They See Us director Ava DuVernay, a day after it shared that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will get her own Pop as well.

Funko confirmed to EW that the filmmakers are the first female directors to be turned into Pop dolls.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In first-look images shared by Funko, DuVernay’s Pop is sporting glasses, jeans, and a shirt reading “Array,” the name of DuVernay’s independent distribution company. Jenkins’ figurine has the director’s recognizable ombre hair, along with a jumpsuit and a women’s duster jacket. A release date for the Pops has not yet been revealed.

Image zoom Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; Funko

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images; Funko

Funko’s decision seems like a no brainer — the two filmmakers are some of the most successful and acclaimed directors working today. With Selma, DuVernay became the first black woman to have a film nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and she recently directed Netflix’s powerful When They See Us miniseries. She’s also known for projects like the documentary 13th and the television series Queen Sugar.

Jenkins is one of the highest-grossing female film directors of all time. She helmed 2017’s massively successful Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot and directed its upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. Additionally, she’s behind the critically hailed film Monster and episodes of TV shows like Arrested Development, The Killing, and I Am the Night, the TNT series she also executive produced.

With Funko offering such an extensive range of pop-culture Pops (including for DC properties like Wonder Woman), the female director dolls feel overdue. After all, as Pajiba noted, there are dolls for Paul Feig, James Wan, James Gunn, Taika Waititi, the Duffer Brothers, and more.

If Funko is taking recommendations for future female director Pop dolls, we have plenty of suggestions. We can start with all the talented women snubbed by today’s Golden Globe nominations like Lulu Wang, Alma Har’el, and Lorene Scafaria. And that’s not including other acclaimed directors such as Kathryn Bigelow and Sofia Coppola.

