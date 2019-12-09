Frozen actor Jonathan Groff cast in The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4 type Movie Genre Action,

Sci-fi

Frozen 2 actor Jonathan Groff is about to go into the unknown: the mysterious fourth film in The Matrix franchise.

Groff (who voices Kristoff in Disney’s hit animated movies) has been cast in a role that is as-yet-unrevealed. But let’s face it: The clean-cut actor seems pretty perfect to play a young agent of the Matrix — especially given his role as an FBI agent in Netflix’s Mindhunter. Collider first reported the news.

Image zoom NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

The Matrix 4 (for lack of an official name) stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Aquaman and Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has signed on as well. (“It’s a very exciting, relevant script that I’m honored to be a part of,” Abdul-Mateen told EW this weekend while discussing Watchmen.) Jada Pinkett Smith returns as Niobe, and Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris are also in the cast.

Lana Wachowski returns as director and is co-writing the script with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

The new movie revives the franchise after a 16-year slumber. The previous trilogy launched with The Matrix in 1999, then followed with sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Collectively, the films have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Related content: