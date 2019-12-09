Ghostbusters: Afterlife 07/10/20 type Movie Genre Action,

Fantasy,

Comedy

The specter of “dogs and cats living together” once again raised its supernatural head today with the premiere of the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Directed by Jason Reitman (the son of filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two Ghostbusters movies) Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon as a mother named Callie and McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard as her children, Phoebe and Trevor. Together, they move to Oklahoma after Callie inherits property from a father she didn’t know.

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” Jason Reitman told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Paul Rudd and will feature appearances by most of the cast from the original 1984 film.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will debut in theaters on July 10, 2020. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: