Ryan Reynolds dials up the Bayhem in final 6 Underground trailer

6 Underground 12/13/19 type Movie Genre Action,

Comedy

Meet Michael Bay‘s team of “ghosts.”

In the final trailer for 6 Underground, the Transformers and Pain & Gain director’s new film for Netflix, Bay taps actor Ryan Reynolds to assemble his own strike squad. There are no names. Just ass-kickers.

Reynolds plays “The Mastermind,” the billionaire tech genius who brings together a team of international operatives, all of whom fake their own deaths so they can fight criminals around the world, their target being a brutal dictator.

His recruits include Good Omens‘ Adria Arjona as “The Doctor,” who’s accustomed to battle conditions; Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins as “The Operative,” a former Delta Force sniper; Widows‘ Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as “The Hitman,” allegedly one with a conscious; X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Ben Hardy as “The Skywalker,” a parkour expert; and Inglorious Basterds‘ Mélanie Laurent as “The Spy,” a CIA dark operative.

“We’re all gonna die,” Reynolds says in the trailer. “We might as well do it while we’re alive.”

Bay emphasized the practical effects and stunts that went into the making of 6 Underground, and the new trailer definitely has that, while also playing up some of the more comedic elements. When you have the guy from Deadpool as your lead, there’s bound to be a lot of comedy in your action-comedy. Now would also be a good time to mention that Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the folks who wrote Deadpool, also wrote 6 Underground.

The film will debut in select theaters beginning Dec. 11 before dropping on Netflix Dec. 13.

Related content: