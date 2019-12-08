The first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is here and it's totally '80s

Wonder Woman 1984 06/05/20 type Movie Genre Superhero

Gal Gadot is going from the first World War to the Cold War.

Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 on Sunday, showcasing the return of Gadot’s sword-wielding, ass-kicking Diana Prince. Gadot and returning director Patty Jenkins introduced the trailer at Comic Con Experience in Brazil, where they teased the film’s 1980s setting.

The trailer both introduces new faces and includes a few familiar ones from the original 2017 film, most notably the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. The trailer makes it clear that Pine’s pilot is alive, well, and seemingly unaged in the 1980s — even though the last time we saw him in Wonder Woman, he met his demise in a fiery plane explosion.

Onstage at CCXP, Jenkins told the audience that Steve’s return is an “important” part of Wonder Woman 1984’s plot, one she first started thinking about while making the original film. “I promise you, it’s not a gimmick,” she said. “It’s integral to the story.”

New to Diana’s world are two key villains: First up, there’s Kristen Wiig as one of Wonder Woman’s most notorious comic book foes, archaeologist Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. the human-cat hybrid Cheetah. She starts as a close friend of Diana’s, but in time, the two pals grow apart and ultimately face off against each other.

The trailer also reveals The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as businessman Maxwell Lord, whom Jenkins described as “the king of infomercials.”

“He’s selling a dream to the public,” Jenkins said. “He’ll do anything to be successful, but sometimes when you get what you want, greatness comes with a price.

“In the first movie, we got to establish the story of Diana becoming Wonder Woman,” Gadot added. “In this movie, we’re going to find Diana in 1984. She’s quite lonely. She lost all of her friends over the years, and she’s doing what she needs to do. She’s doing her calling. She’s helping mankind and saving them — until something crazy is about to happen to her.”

In addition to the trailer, Warner Bros. dropped four new character posters, teasing Diana, Steve, Barbara, and Lord.

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 – in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters June 5, 2020. Watch the trailer above.

