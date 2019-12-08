First footage of Marvel's The Eternals debuts, boss Kevin Feige talks franchise future

Image zoom Marvel Comics

The Eternals 11/06/20

Marvel boss Kevin Feige was treated like a rockstar at Brazil Comic Con in Sao Paolo, where he debuted the first footage of the highly anticipated The Eternals on Saturday. Feige stood before a rowdy audience who were chanting his name before they were treated to a surprise sneak peek of the Chloe Zhao-directed film starring Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Security was high at the venue’s auditorium where the Marvel panel took place, as the company was determined that not one millisecond of the “raw footage” ends up on the internet.

Reports from various outlets confirm the Eternals were all shown in costume, including Hayek’s Ajak who THR says was riding a horse in the clip. Deadline says the character then said, “This world has changed us. We must protect it.” Both outlets also discussed Jolie’s character Then, who was shown during an intense fight scene as a blond.

Other notable moments from the footage includes a romance between Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Richard Madden’s Ikaris, and the appearance of an as yet unnamed monster army. Deadline adds, “The footage starts with Keoghan’s Druig welcoming Sersi (Chan), Ikaris (Madden), Kingo (Nanjiani), Makkari (Ridloff), Sprite (McHugh) and Thena (Jolie) to some sort of ranch. ‘Make yourselves at home,’ he tells them.”

The Eternals heralds the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, with a debut date set for Nov. 6, 2020. Other co-stars includes Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

Although Feige stayed far less time than the panel had planned for, he did make some time to show more footage of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow featuring a table scene between her fellow dysfunctional family members portrayed by co-stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh.

THR describes the scene, “Weitz’s Melina Vostokoff was unimpressed with Harbour’s Red Guardian putting on his old superhero costume, with her noting it hasn’t been washed in years. Harbour’s Red Guardian asks Black Widow if Captain America has inquired about him.”

Fans can expect to learn a lot more about the future of the MCU when the film drops on May 1.

