Disney's Frozen 2 can't be toppled at the box office, earns estimated $34.7 million

Disney’s Frozen 2 is just chilling at the top of the box office list for its third week in a row. The animated sequel made an estimated $34.7 million, with its closest competition Knives Out bringing in $14.2 million over the weekend.

The rest of the top five are all returning titles: Ford v Ferrari ($6.6 million), Queen & Slim ($6.5 million), and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ($5.2 million).

The only new addition to the top ten this weekend is Mark Ruffalo‘s Dark Waters, which enters the box office competition in sixth place with $4.1 million.

The legal thriller, directed by Todd Haynes, is based on the 2016 NY Times Magazine article titled “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont‘s Worst Nightmare,” by Nathaniel Rich. It tells the story of an attorney named Robert Bilott (Ruffalo) who finds a connection between a powerful company and multiple unexplained deaths.

Dark Waters co-stars Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, and Tim Robbins. It’s currently in its third week in theaters, with this week counting as their official wide release debut.

EW gave the film a B- saying, “It’s a decent movie in its own grim, doggedly determined way, and inarguably a story worth telling, but delivered in beats that too often feel both workmanlike and overly familiar.”

Cinemascore scored the film much better, it earned an A- from moviegoers. Rotten Tomatoes has declared Dark Waters is fresh with 93% of critics giving the film a good review.

Overall, box office is down -5.6% percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the Dec. 6-8 numbers below:

Frozen 2— $34.7 million Knives Out—$14.2 million Ford v Ferrari—$6.6 million Queen & Slim—$6.5 million A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood—$5.2 million Dark Waters— $4.1 million 21 Bridges— $2.9 million Playing With Fire — $2 million Midway — $1.9 million Joker — $1 million

