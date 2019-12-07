Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage of warm fuzzy friendships

By James Hibberd
December 07, 2019 at 03:40 PM EST

Disney revealed new “friendship” footage going behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during a panel at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience 2019 in São Paulo. The footage has plenty of shots of stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac warmingly goofying around on the set, as well as shots backstage from the original trilogy (fun fact: no friendships were apparently allowed on set during the prequels).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.

Related content:

 

Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…
11/13/2019
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo
11/18/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask
11/19/2019
The Knights of Ren assemble in new Rise of Skywalker footage
11/23/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals flying Stormtroopers in new footage
11/24/2019
J.J. Abrams reveals the real running time for The Rise of Skywalker
11/25/2019
Star Wars actor confesses to accidentally leaking Rise of Skywalker script
11/26/2019
Epic 'Duel of the Fates' theme brings 'the final word' in new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker teaser
11/28/2019
New Rise of Skywalker teaser celebrates four decades of the Star Wars universe
11/29/2019
Star Wars podcast: Revenge of the Sith reconsidered
12/6/2019
Disney warns Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker effects could cause seizures
12/6/2019
The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage of warm fuzzy friendships
12/7/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com