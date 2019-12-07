The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage of warm fuzzy friendships

Disney revealed new “friendship” footage going behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during a panel at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience 2019 in São Paulo. The footage has plenty of shots of stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac warmingly goofying around on the set, as well as shots backstage from the original trilogy (fun fact: no friendships were apparently allowed on set during the prequels).
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.
Related content:
- Star Wars podcast: Revenge of the Sith reconsidered
- Adam Driver: Kylo Ren doesn’t need redemption in The Rise of Skywalker
- The Mandalorian episode 5 theory: Those boots at the end belong to…
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
11/28/2019
Comments