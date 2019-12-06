The Christmas Chronicles 2 with Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn set for holiday 2020

The Christmas Chronicles 11/22/18 type Movie Genre Holiday,

Comedy

The movie was called The Christmas Chronicles, after all. So, we should have probably guessed more would be on the way.

Following the Kurt Russell Santa Claus comedy released in 2018, Netflix has set Russell’s return alongside wife Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2. The streaming platform released a first-look image of the happy holiday couple in the sequel, which is being developed for a 2020 holiday release.



Clay Kaytis directed the first movie, but Chris Columbus, who helmed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, will direct this next installment. Columbus also wrote the script with Matt Lieberman, who penned the screenplay for the first one.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will return Darby Camp as Kate Pierce, who is unexpectedly reunited with Santa when Belsnickel, a mysterious, magical troublemaker, threatens to destroy Christmas. (Fans of The Office know what a Belsnickel is.) The best part is that Julian Dennison, the 17-year-old star behind trouble-making Ricky Baker in Taika Waititi’s The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the fire-starting “Firefist” in Deadpool 2, will star as the Belsnickel.

Kimberly Williams Paisley (Claire) and Judah Lewis (Teddy) also return for the sequel, with Atlanta and The Oath actor Jahzir Bruno playing Jack.

