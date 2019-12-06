The Batman 06/25/21 type Movie Genre Superhero

Peter Sarsgaard is the latest actor to join Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

The director tweeted the addition of The Man in the Iron Mask and The Killing actor to his upcoming Warner Bros. franchise reboot.

There’s speculation that Sarsgaard could be playing Harvey Dent a.k.a. Two-Face in the new film, a role last played by Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight.

Coincidentally, Sarsgaard is married to Maggie Gyllenhaal, who played Dent’s doomed love interest Rachel Dawes in that film.

Gyllenhaal posted this image on Instagram around the same time, of Sarsgaard “half way through a shave” … half …way … so, yes, sounds like a clear hint he’s playing Dent.

Robert Pattinson is playing the Caped Crusader in the movie, taking over the role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the Dark Knight in two DC films (and made an appearance in a third). Zoe Kravitz has also been cast as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman and Paul Dano has been cast as the Riddler.

The Batman has been described as a grounded franchise refresh that chronicles Bruce Wayne as a young man.

The film will begin shooting in January in the U.K. and is expected to arrive in theaters June 25, 2021.

