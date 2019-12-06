Star Wars Episode IX
Star Wars podcast: Revenge of the Sith reconsidered

Plus: The Mandalorian episode 5.

By EW Staff
December 06, 2019 at 06:18 PM EST

In this week’s episode of the Star Wars Untold Stories podcast, EW’s James Hibberd and Darren Franich are joined by Chancellor Agard to discuss episode 5 of The Mandalorian, as well as 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

First, the trio break down Mandalorian’s “The Gunslinger”: whether there’s too much fan service, why the Cantina suddenly seems so unpopulated, the rehabilitation of the image of Tusken Raiders, and who that mysterious figure at the end of the episode was.

For Revenge of the Sith, there’s a deep-dive discussion of what is generally regarded as the best of the prequels. The trio chat about the many things Episode III did right, as well as the time when the prequel couldn’t help but prequel.

Listen to it embedded below or, better yet, subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, Radio.com, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts.

