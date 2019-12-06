Watch Kacey Musgraves, James Corden spoof Love, Actually in sweet rom-com musical

Cast Kacey Musgraves and James Corden in a Christmas rom-com, you cowards!

The pair turned the latest episode of The Late Late Show into a holiday-themed movie set on Thursday night, performing a classic romantic comedy using 14 Christmas songs (sung across nine sets) to tell a satirical winter love story.

Musgraves opens the performance as a retail employee wearing a droopy hat similar in silhouette to the one Zooey Deschanel sports in the 2003 comedy Elf, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” before bumping into Corden on the street. Sparks fly, and so do lyrics from Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” (particularly the song’s infamous chorus: “I’ma be under the mistletoe, shorty, with you”).

The romance unfolds across subsequent scenes that see the duo cozying up in front of a crackling fire (Mel Tormé’s “The Christmas Song”), arguing over a hunky mall Santa who may or may not have attempted to steal Corden’s new love interest (“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”), and reconnecting after Corden — channeling Andrew Lincoln at the end of Love, Actually — wins back his lady with a heartfelt message written on cue cards while a choir sings “Silent Night” in the background.

Watch Musgraves and Corden soundtrack a Christmas love story above.

