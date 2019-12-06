Ghostbusters: Afterlife first look arrives ahead of trailer, new plot details revealed

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 07/10/20 type Movie Genre Action,

Fantasy,

Comedy

Director Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is finally ready to let the public in on what he’s planning for the next installment of the phantom-fighting comedy franchise.

With a series of first-look images and plot details, released online Friday via Vanity Fair, Reitman cracked open the vault and revealed how his film, officially titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife, serves as a continuation of those original films and not the female-led reboot from 2016.

Image zoom Jason Reitman/Instagram

The movie, set for a 2020 release, stars The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon as Callie with Captain Marvel‘s Mckenna Grace and Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard as her children, science-y Phoebe and gearhead Trevor, respectively. Callie’s father was one of the original Ghostbusters — we don’t officially know which one just yet, but Phoebe’s Harold Ramis vibes are real. Her kids must then decide whether or not to join the family business when they move to a property in a small Oklahoma town they inherit.

Calling all #Ghostbusters fans: Your first look at Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace (and more) in @Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here: https://t.co/seTfBPHEWo pic.twitter.com/81XmW6aHr2 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 6, 2019

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” Reitman tells Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

It’s in this place where they find remnants of their grandfather’s past, including the Ecto-1 and a familiar device that reads psychokinetic energy.

Actor Logan Kim also plays one of Phoebe’s classmates who helps her investigate the mysteries of their new town. Then there’s Ant-Man star Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson. As a kid, this school teacher was in New York during the “Manhattan Crossrip,” which is what this movie uses in reference to the event of 1984 when a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man terrorized Manhattan in the first Ghostbusters movie.

Image zoom Columbia Pictures

Original franchise stars Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver will also return.

With the first Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer set to drop this Monday, the film will debut in theaters on July 10, 2020.

Related content: