A Space Oddity, indeed.

While David Bowie’s 2016 death hit millions of fans hard, for one couple in the new film Speed of Life, it literally left an absence in their lives. In EW’s exclusive trailer for the upcoming feature, the superstar’s death forever shakes up the lives of June (Allison Tolman) and Edward (Ray Santiago), by literally ripping a hole in the universe and sucking in Edward.

Fast forward 24 years, and an older June (Ann Dowd) is shocked to find her once-lover shot back out of this inter-dimensional portal, unchanged from his entry in 2016. The ensemble, according to an official description, “struggles to understand the extreme ch-ch-changes that have befallen them” in this dramedy.

Written and directed by Liz Manashil, the film is titled after Bowie’s famous 1977 song of the same name. It also stars Vella Lovell, Sean Wright, and Jeff Perry. It will be released Jan. 10 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and more.

Speed of Life is the second Bowie-related film in the pipeline, with Stardust — featuring Johnny Flynn as Bowie’s younger self — currently in the works. The latter will showcase Bowie as a character, while Speed of Life only uses the English artist as a jumping-off plot point; neither movie, however, will feature his music.

