Viola Davis, Allison Janney host a Help reunion in adorable Troop Zero trailer

The Help actresses Viola Davis and Allison Janney reunite in the first trailer for their new movie Troop Zero, but the Oscar-winners’ latest on-screen pairing isn’t all sunshine and cuddles.

The Bert & Bertie-directed dramedy’s new preview features Davis as Rayleen, who leads the titular band of misfit youngsters (a mixture of four eccentric girls and one boy) as they infiltrate the ranks of an imposing youth group to buck traditions in pursuit of winning a prestigious talent show — a prize coveted by a pristine rival group fronted by Janney’s prickly Miss Massey, who seemingly opposes the kids’ entry into the competition.

Captain Marvel actress Mckenna Grace stars as one of the group’s quirkiest members, Christmas Flint, whose unwavering spirit inspires her peers to rally the confidence to stand up to Massey’s girls.

“I’m doing this to change my whole life,” Christmas tells Rayleen in the trailer, while Massey later questions: “What kind of world would it be if every strange little girl thought she could just do whatever she wanted?”

Earlier this year, Troop Zero — penned by Beasts of the Southern Wild‘s Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lucy Alibar — debuted to positive reviews at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where critics praised Davis’ performance as well as the film’s empowering message for young women.

Following the release of Troop Zero, directing duo Bert & Bertie will next direct Rachel Weisz as Elizabeth Taylor in A Special Relationship, which is set to chronicle the icon’s AIDS activism throughout the 1980s after she hired a new personal assistant, a gay man named Roger Wall, who grew up in poverty in a homophobic region of the Deep South before becoming one of Taylor’s closest friends.

Troop Zero, also starring comedian Jim Gaffigan as Christmas’ father, releases Jan. 17 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

