Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tom Holland recalls his drunk phone call with Disney that helped save Spider-Man

There's no saying no to this face, even if he was drunk at a pub at the time.

By Nick Romano
December 05, 2019

Back in October, Disney CEO Bob Iger came on Jimmy Kimmel Live and explained how Spider-Man actor Tom Holland gave him a call and helped save the character from leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This week, Holland offered a different version of this story — a drunker version.

As the story goes, at the D23 Expo earlier this year, Holland asked for Iger’s contact information. Reports had come out that Spider-Man could be pulled from Disney’s movie roster over a standoff with Sony, the studio that owns the movie rights to Spider-Man and previously agreed to co-produce Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home with Disney.

“I just wanted to say, ‘This has been an amazing five years of my life. Thank you for changing my life in the best way and I hope that we can work together in the future,'” Holland told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night. Holland then got Iger’s email and they planned to reconvene over the phone at a later time.

“You don’t give Bob Iger a schedule. You’re like, ‘Whenever, Bob!'” Holland continued. “So, two, three days go by and then my family and I went to the pub quiz in our local town. We’re doing a quiz and I’m three pints in, haven’t eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number and I have a feeling. I’m like, ‘I think this is Bob Iger but I’m drunk.'”

Holland kept it together, though, and that call prompted Iger to reach a solution with Sony head Tom Rothman. When you see Holland’s reaction in the video as he says, “I was really emotional ’cause I felt like it was all coming to an end,” you’ll understand why there’s no saying “no” to that face.

Holland will now star in a third Spider-Man movie from Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, as well as appearing in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

