Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

J.J. Abrams hints Rise of Skywalker could reveal an LGBTQ character

By James Hibberd
December 05, 2019 at 10:05 AM EST

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams hints the new film might reveal the cinematic franchise’s first LGBTQ character — but it won’t be Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and/or Finn (John Boyega).

Talking to Variety, the director said it was important to him that the Star Wars universe “looked more the way the world looks than not. And in the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.”

When pressed if that means the film will have a queer character, the director replied: “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie — but I did just say what I just said.”

Yet in terms of Poe and Finn, whose strong friendship some have wished to see turn into romance, the director defended their relationship as is.

Their friendship, the director said, “goes far deeper than a romantic relationship,” and added “it is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the sort of trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are — as afraid as they are, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

When speaking to EW, Isaac expressed interest in having the two characters become more than just friends. “There is a deep, deep connection between the two of them,” Isaac said. “There’s a deep, deep connection between me and John … these guys love each other. As a performer, I could only do so much because I don’t get to write the scripts. But I would think that that would be a great way for the story to go, a much more original one.”

There have been queer characters in the Star Wars expanded universe of novels, comics, and videogames. But as for the films, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy previously said in a 2013 interview that she would consider having an LGBTQ character in a Star Wars movie and promised more representation in the franchise. “The demographics within our business don’t reflect society, and they certainly don’t reflect the audience,” she said. “There should be many, many more faces of color, many more women, many more gay people.”

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Related content: 

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
Carrie Fisher's brother reveals Rise of Skywalker's original Leia plan
11/7/2019
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…
11/13/2019
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo
11/18/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask
11/19/2019
The Knights of Ren assemble in new Rise of Skywalker footage
11/23/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals flying Stormtroopers in new footage
11/24/2019
J.J. Abrams reveals the real running time for The Rise of Skywalker
11/25/2019
Star Wars actor confesses to accidentally leaking Rise of Skywalker script
11/26/2019
Epic 'Duel of the Fates' theme brings 'the final word' in new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker teaser
11/28/2019
New Rise of Skywalker teaser celebrates four decades of the Star Wars universe
11/29/2019
Daisy Ridley describes shooting Leia scenes without Carrie Fisher
12/5/2019
J.J. Abrams hints Rise of Skywalker could reveal an LGBTQ character
12/4/2019
Adam Driver: Kylo Ren doesn't need redemption in The Rise of Skywalker
12/5/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com