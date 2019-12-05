Original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director in talks to return for reboot starring Josh Gad

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids type Movie Genre Comedy,

Family,

Sci-fi

Honey, we have a new reboot on our hands.

Disney is currently in talks with Joe Johnston, who directed the 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, to now helm a reboot of the franchise starring Josh Gad, EW has learned.

The planned film, which was first reported back in May by Slash Film and hasn’t been formally green lit as of yet, is titled Shrunk and hails from a story idea Gad brought to Disney. Gad is also currently in talks to star.

In Johnston’s original movie, Rick Moranis starred as Wayne Szalinski, a scientist who accidentally shrinks his own children and two next door siblings to a miniscule size. Two sequels were released in the years that followed — Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves — though Johnston was not involved with either of those.

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage; STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Shrunk would star Gad as Nick, Wayne’s now-grown-up son, who, like his dad, becomes a scientist and shrinks his kids. Writer Todd Rosenberg and producer David Hoberman are also on board the project. EW is told Shrunk is currently being planned as a theatrical release from Disney and not for the Disney+ streaming service.

Johnston most recently directed last year’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The filmmaker had also been tapped to direct a new Chronicles of Narnia movie based on the C.S. Lewis novel The Silver Chair, but Netflix announced a new deal in 2018 that will see the streaming platform develop these books into a series of newer movies.

Gad has strong ties with Disney, having voiced Olaf in Frozen and now Frozen 2, as well as portraying LeFou in Beauty and the Beast. He’ll now play the character Mulch in the studio’s upcoming Artemis Fowl.

Variety was the first to report the news of Johnston’s possible return as director.

Related content: