Mulan gets down to business in new trailer for Disney live-action adaptation

Mulan (2020 movie) 03/27/20 type Movie Genre Drama

The new Mulan trailer gets down to business. Ass-kicking business.

Disney dropped the full-length trailer on Thursday morning, after teasing it Wednesday on Twitter and releasing the first poster for the film (see below). The trailer showcases Mulan (Yifei Liu) stepping in to take the place of her ailing father after the Emperor of China decrees that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country against Northern invaders. “It’s my duty to protect my family,” she vows.

The new footage also features an instrumental version of “Reflection” — a song from the 1998 animated Mulan film — as part of this new film’s score.

After a teaser trailer debuted in July showcasing Mulan in action, cross-cutting between the tenets of the matchmaker and her skills as a warrior, fans have eagerly been awaiting a lengthier glimpse of Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated film. The trailer delivered and then some.

Image zoom © 2019 Disney

Even before filming began, director Niki Caro promised audiences that the live-action update would be “a girly martial arts extravaganza.” Filmmakers’ decision to eliminate the musical numbers from the animated film, as well as Mulan’s dragon sidekick Mushu, seemed to double down on that (even if it disappointed some fans).

But all evidence of the trailers offers something exciting, a live-action take on a Disney title that promises something truly new for the project. Namely, a lot of jaw-dropping action sequences and martial arts drawn from the tradition of Wuxia, a Chinese film genre centered on martial arts heroes in ancient China.

Image zoom Disney

The film also stars Rosalind Chao as Mulan’s mother; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; and Gong Li as Xianniang.

Watch the trailer above for more. Mulan is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020.

Related content: