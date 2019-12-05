New Birds of Prey posters released as fresh footage debuts at CCXP in Brazil

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

The opening sequence of Birds of Prey has officially been emancipated.

According to reports from Comic Con Experience in Brazil, the first scene from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) debuted at the annual São Paulo fan fest Thursday.

“Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) explains her current relationship status — single — while she goes on to burn a lot of bridges in service of reinventing herself in Gotham City,” The Wrap reports. The madcap heroine narrates, “We broke up,” meaning her and the Joker. “Mr. J. was super broke up about it.” Harley, however, is doing just fine: “We see her trademark pet hyenas, as well as a scene in which she rollerskates, then knocks people down,” The Wrap story continues. “We see her steal an 18-wheeler and crash it into Ace Chemicals — a.k.a. the plant that gave her and the Joker their bleached-white skin and crazy hair. Naturally, the plant blows up.”

“This is the time for Gotham to meet the new Harley Quinn,” her voice-over continues. And “as we see a massive, Joker-green explosion,” as The Wrap describes it, Harley concludes: “It was the closure I needed.”

Don’t get too broke up about it, but neither the scene nor the new trailer is currently available online. The footage reveal comes a day after the release of a new poster, and the Birds of Prey Twitter account also dropped some new mayhem-filled character posters right as the whole cast of ladies took the stage in Brazil. Check them all out below.

Mayhem at its finest. See #BirdsOfPrey in theaters 2.7.20. pic.twitter.com/oktGFOeXul — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) December 4, 2019

The #BirdsofPrey have landed in Thunder Hall! Check out these new posters, and follow along on Instagram Stories for more mayhem at #CCXP! pic.twitter.com/YLvIz1ZK5M — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) December 5, 2019

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey hits theaters Feb. 7.

