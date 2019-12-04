They didn’t have “Born to Run,” but Zooey Deschanel is still up for karaoke at the same spot where sparks first flew between Summer and Tom.

A decade after (500) Days of Summer hit theaters, the actress revisited the Redwood — the downtown L.A. bar where Summer and Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) go to karaoke night with their coworkers — for Paramount Network’s On Location With Josh Horowitz, in an episode which EW is exclusively premiering above.

The indie rom-com shined a spotlight on downtown L.A., which “looks amazing” throughout the film, as Deschanel said earlier this year when she re-watched the movie with Gordon-Levitt for EW’s first rom-com issue. “People s— on L.A. all the time. And you know what? L.A. can be gorgeous,” Gordon-Levitt added. “I love that [director] Marc Webb really showed that.”

The film’s doomed love story unfolds in non-linear fragments taking place all over the metropolis, from the Fenton Building, where the pair work together at a greeting-card company, to Grand Park, where Tom dances with a crowd in a vibrant dream sequence. “I love that sequence, and I was sad I wasn’t in it,” Deschanel says in the On Location episode, though she admits that “it makes a lot more sense if I’m not in it.”

Watch Deschanel discuss the common misconceptions about her character, her karaoke memories with Gordon-Levitt, and whether she thinks Summer and Tom could ever get back together in the episode above.

