Ghost, Airplane!, A League of Their Own, more favorites returning to the big screen

On Wednesday, Fathom Events announced their line-up for next year’s TCM Big Screen Classics Series, which brings classic movies back to movie theaters for a limited engagement complete with special introductions from TCM hosts. Fourteen favorites spanning over 60 years of film history will be returning to multiplexes next year.

Modern classics dominate the list with titles like A League of Their Own, Ghost, Airplane!, Babe, The Color Purple, and The Blues Brothers on the list. But there’s also room for some older throwbacks, including the first national theatrical release of the original 1933 King Kong in over 60 years and a 60th-anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. There’s also plenty of holiday selections, including tearjerker Love Story for Valentine’s Day and musical Fiddler on the Roof for the holiday season.

This marks the fourth year of the TCM Big Screen Classics Series.

“2019 was a banner year for Fathom and the TCM Big Screen Classics series, with record levels of attendees and a bigger box office than ever before,” said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas in a statement. “That success challenged us to search out some of the greatest films ever released, including iconic titles from over six decades, featuring world-renowned filmmakers, legendary stars, Best Picture winners, and epic productions – all meant to be seen on the big screen.”

The full list of titles is as follows: An American in Paris, Love Story, The Color Purple, King Kong, A League of Their Own, Airplane!, Annie, The Blues Brothers, Ghost, Babe, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Psycho, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Fiddler on the Roof.

“This is a slate of films to make every movie lover genuinely excited, and our partnership with Fathom Events means we can bring these films to a bigger audience than ever. This series celebrates the magic of the movies all throughout the country, proving that there is nothing that matches the joy of seeing these films in a movie theater,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprise and strategic partnerships, TCM, in a statement.

All of the titles will play on two days (one title a month) at movie theaters across the country. Tickets for all of the films are available at participating theater box offices and on the Fathom Events website beginning Dec. 6.

