Watch the Spies in Disguise world premiere red carpet live stream

Christmas is for the birds — literally. The new animated film Spies in Disguise stars Will Smith as a secret agent pigeon and debuts Christmas Day, but you don’t have to wait until Dec. 25 to get a birds-eye view of the movie magic.

The world premiere of the film, which also features Tom Holland, takes place tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 4)! You can watch the red carpet live stream from the legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, where EW’s Patrick Gomez and PEOPLE’s Melody Chiu will host and interview the movie’s stars.

Spies in Disguise centers on suave super agent Lance Sterling (voiced by Smith), who teams up with scientist Walter Beckett (Holland) to conceal his identity for an ultra-secret mission to take down an elusive criminal. To Lance’s dismay, Walter’s biodynamic concealment elixir accidentally turns him into a pigeon. But with the world in danger, polar opposites Lance and Walter must figure out how to work together to save the day.

Directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, the animated feature also boasts an all-star supporting voice cast including Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

You can catch all of the red carpet premiere action tonight right here on EW.com or at People.com, PeopleTV, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Related content: