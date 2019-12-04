Locke and Key adaptation premiering on Netflix in February

Netflix has announced that the long-awaited adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic book series Locke and Key will premiere on the streaming network Feb. 7.

In the show, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s mysterious murder. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Locke and Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck, and Coby Bird. The show’s executive producers include Hill, Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Andy and Barbara Muschietti.

“It’s had a long eventful journey to screen,” Hill recently told EW of the show. “There was a previous attempt to bring it to TV at Hulu and before that, the guys at Fox made an effort. But I think the third time’s the charm. I’ve seen the whole series — still rough cuts, unfinished special effects, and all the rest of it — and it’s very Netflixy in the best possible way.”

