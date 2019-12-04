James Bond faces two supervillains in No Time to Die trailer

We knew that Daniel Craig‘s James Bond would be battling Rami Malek‘s villainous Safin in No Time to Die (out April 8). But it turns out 007 will also encounter another evildoer. The just-released trailer for No Time to Die confirms a return to the franchise of Christoph Waltz’s supervillain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who was last season being shown mercy by Bond at the end of the previous 007 adventure, 2015’s Spectre.

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga and costars returning franchise cast members Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright, as well as Bond newbies Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen.

Watch the film’s trailer, above.

