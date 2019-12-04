Disney releases full ‘Into the Unknown’ sequence from Frozen 2

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by a voice from your past.

Idina Menzel’s empathetic enchantress Elsa follows four mysterious, familiar notes in one of the more stunning sequences in Frozen 2, which Disney has just made available online to showcase the power of one of Elsa’s dual showstopping numbers, “Into the Unknown.”

In the three-and-a-half-minute musical sequence, the snowy soprano can no longer avoid the call of a distant siren that’s been beckoning her, but it’s only by going after it — through song, no less — that Elsa’s journey to find answers in Frozen 2 truly begins.

Frozen 2, which debuted in theaters on Nov. 22, is currently scooping up all sorts of records in its expectedly explosive run; meanwhile, the soundtrack is steadily climbing the charts, thanks in part to “Into the Unknown” as well as the six other new songs (and their pop covers) written by returning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Related content: