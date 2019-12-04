Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

Daisy Ridley gives one cryptic word to tease The Rise of Skywalker spoilers

By James Hibberd
December 04, 2019 at 03:57 PM EST

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Daisy Ridley was asked by EW to give a cryptic one-word clue about the secretive events in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that would have fans wondering what she meant.

“Do you know what springs to mind?” the actress replied. “Cyclops.”

Hmm. Is there an alien with one eye? Is the resurrected Emperor Palpatine mono-eyed? Does Rey lose an eye? Was that just the first word that sprang to mind and it has nothing whatsoever to do with The Rise of Skywalker and Ridley is just messing with us?

Previously the actress told EW that Rey goes off on her own rebellious adventure in the final Skywalker Saga film.

“Rey is driving her own thing,” Ridley said. “She’s not doing what other people are telling her to do.”

Also, one key to her story is her past, that she must solve the mystery of her parentage to successfully move forward.

“The parents thing is not satisfied — for her and for the audience,” Ridley said. “That’s something she’s still trying to figure out — where does she come from?”

It’s unclear if director J.J. Abrams has made a course correction to Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson’s plan or there was always more to say about Rey’s parentage. Either way, wasn’t the Episode VIII scene supposed to be sincere?

“It’s not that she doesn’t believe it,” Ridley said carefully, “but she feels there’s more to the story. And she needs to figure out what’s come before so she can figure out what to do next…”

And, of course, Rey’s destiny will result in a climactic clash with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and address their unusual connection. “J.J. does deal with [it],” Ridley said. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Related content:

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
Carrie Fisher's brother reveals Rise of Skywalker's original Leia plan
11/7/2019
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…
11/13/2019
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo
11/18/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask
11/19/2019
The Knights of Ren assemble in new Rise of Skywalker footage
11/23/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals flying Stormtroopers in new footage
11/24/2019
J.J. Abrams reveals the real running time for The Rise of Skywalker
11/25/2019
Star Wars actor confesses to accidentally leaking Rise of Skywalker script
11/26/2019
Epic 'Duel of the Fates' theme brings 'the final word' in new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker teaser
11/28/2019
New Rise of Skywalker teaser celebrates four decades of the Star Wars universe
11/29/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats, more advance in Oscars VFX race
12/4/2019
Daisy Ridley gives one cryptic word to tease The Rise of Skywalker spoilers
12/4/2019
Daisy Ridley describes shooting Leia scenes without Carrie Fisher
12/5/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com