Daisy Ridley was asked by EW to give a cryptic one-word clue about the secretive events in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that would have fans wondering what she meant.

“Do you know what springs to mind?” the actress replied. “Cyclops.”

Hmm. Is there an alien with one eye? Is the resurrected Emperor Palpatine mono-eyed? Does Rey lose an eye? Was that just the first word that sprang to mind and it has nothing whatsoever to do with The Rise of Skywalker and Ridley is just messing with us?

Previously the actress told EW that Rey goes off on her own rebellious adventure in the final Skywalker Saga film.

“Rey is driving her own thing,” Ridley said. “She’s not doing what other people are telling her to do.”

Also, one key to her story is her past, that she must solve the mystery of her parentage to successfully move forward.

“The parents thing is not satisfied — for her and for the audience,” Ridley said. “That’s something she’s still trying to figure out — where does she come from?”

It’s unclear if director J.J. Abrams has made a course correction to Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson’s plan or there was always more to say about Rey’s parentage. Either way, wasn’t the Episode VIII scene supposed to be sincere?

“It’s not that she doesn’t believe it,” Ridley said carefully, “but she feels there’s more to the story. And she needs to figure out what’s come before so she can figure out what to do next…”

And, of course, Rey’s destiny will result in a climactic clash with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and address their unusual connection. “J.J. does deal with [it],” Ridley said. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

