Studio Ghibli catalogue, from Totoro to Spirited Away, will head to digital for the first time

Studio Ghibli is finally embracing the digital era. Some thought it would never happen. But, this week, it was announced that the studio’s entire catalogue of animated movies, which began with 1986’s Castle in the Sky and released When Marnie Was There in 2014, will be made available to purchase digitally for the first time ever starting Dec. 17.

Image zoom Everett Collection (3)

Films can be found through all major download-to-own platforms in the United States and Canada at that time — Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft, Fandango Now, and more.

Though most recognize Studio Ghibli as the home for renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki — who brought us classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki’s Delivery Service — other titles from the studio will also be included, like Tales From Earthsea and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

All films, with the exception of 2014’s The Wind Rises, will be available to purchase digitally on Dec. 17. The Wind Rises will arrive in this form in the third quarter of 2020.

See the full list of films below.

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales From Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises

In October, WarnerMedia announced a major deal with GKIDS, the distributor behind Studio Ghibli, that will see these works be available for streaming (also for the first time) on HBO Max in 2020.

The suggested retail price for each digital HD film will be $19.99, with a suggested $99.99 for a six-film budle of Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away.

