Studio Ghibli catalogue, from Totoro to Spirited Away, will head to digital for the first time

Yes, even Porco Rosso.
Studio Ghibli is finally embracing the digital era. Some thought it would never happen. But, this week, it was announced that the studio’s entire catalogue of animated movies, which began with 1986’s Castle in the Sky and released When Marnie Was There in 2014, will be made available to purchase digitally for the first time ever starting Dec. 17.
Films can be found through all major download-to-own platforms in the United States and Canada at that time — Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft, Fandango Now, and more.
Though most recognize Studio Ghibli as the home for renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki — who brought us classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki’s Delivery Service — other titles from the studio will also be included, like Tales From Earthsea and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.
All films, with the exception of 2014’s The Wind Rises, will be available to purchase digitally on Dec. 17. The Wind Rises will arrive in this form in the third quarter of 2020.
See the full list of films below.
Castle in the Sky
The Cat Returns
From Up on Poppy Hill
Howl’s Moving Castle
Kiki’s Delivery Service
My Neighbor Totoro
My Neighbors the Yamadas
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Ocean Waves
Only Yesterday
Pom Poko
Ponyo
Porco Rosso
Princess Mononoke
The Secret World of Arrietty
Spirited Away
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Tales From Earthsea
When Marnie Was There
Whisper of the Heart
The Wind Rises
In October, WarnerMedia announced a major deal with GKIDS, the distributor behind Studio Ghibli, that will see these works be available for streaming (also for the first time) on HBO Max in 2020.
The suggested retail price for each digital HD film will be $19.99, with a suggested $99.99 for a six-film budle of Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away.
Related content:
Comments