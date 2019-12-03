Daniel Craig is back as Bond in first look No Time to Die image

No Time to Die type Book Genre Memoir

Daniel Craig will return as James Bond in No Time to Die (out April 8). So, what can audiences expect from the actor’s latest — and likely last — turn as the British super-spy?

“This film is really tremendous,” says Barbara Broccoli, who produces the Bond films with Michael G. Wilson. “We’re really super excited by it. We always start off these movies saying two things. One is, ‘What is Bond’s emotional journey throughout the film?’ And we’ve really thrown the book at it on this one. And the other is, ‘What is he up against in terms of the villain, and the villainy, and what’s happening in the world?’ And I think on both counts we’ve really pushed the boat out.”

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga and costars returning franchise cast members Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright, as well as Bond newbies Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, and Rami Malek.

GMA will premiere the film’s trailer during an appearance by the cast, Wednesday morning.

Watch the just-released teaser for the film above and exclusively see an image of Craig as Bond and Seydoux as Madeleine Swan in No Time to Die below.

Image zoom Nicola Dove

