New James Bond film No Time to Die will debut first trailer on Wednesday

The first live look at Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond is around the corner, as the 25th film in the franchise, No Time to Die, is set to debut its first trailer this Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The film released a 14-second teaser of the upcoming trailer, featuring bright colors, scaling walls, gunplay, and of course, Daniel Craig in a tux, on Sunday.

No Time to Die sees Craig in his fifth time playing Bond, now an ex-spy enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But his peaceful retirement is interrupted when an old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, requests his help with a new mission involving the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. When the excursion turns out to be far more treacherous than he anticipated, Bond finds himself embroiled in the nefarious dealings of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The movie is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who co-wrote the film with Scott Z. Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The production also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, and Naomie Harris. It’s set for an April 8, 2020 debut, following its U.K. release on April 3.

If you haven’t caught Craig as Bond yet, No Time to Die might be your last chance. The actor recently made us all feel shaken (not stirred) when he announced that the upcoming flick will be his last time playing 007.

