Avatar 2 marks end of filming (for 2019) with massive set photo

No, Avatar 2 still isn’t done shooting. But at least James Cameron‘s long-delayed sequel is one step closer.

Avatar‘s official Twitter account shared a photo of one of the film’s massive sets to mark the end of live-action filming for the year. (See, it’s not all CGI!) The first sequel (of four to come) will explore the oceans of the moon Pandora, and the set photo shows off a craft called the Sea Dragon, described as “a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft.”

That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! 💙 It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀 Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

While this is one of the first official sneak peeks at the Avatar sequels (of which the first two are being shot simultaneously), it isn’t the very first. Back in October, the franchise’s Twitter account shared another set photo, featuring director Cameron filming what looks to be some sort of sea-based disaster. (An image which, incidentally, calls to mind the director’s other former highest-ever-grossing blockbuster.)

Wave machines, blazing fire, and @JimCameron wielding a 3D camera — just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels! Thanks to producer @JonLandau for capturing the photo. Be sure to follow him for future sneak peeks. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MxuPlOIQ3e — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 2, 2019

Avatar 2 is scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2021, after many, many postponed release dates. Original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, among others, will be returning, with Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, and many more joining the cast.

