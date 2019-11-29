Star Wars Episode IX
New Rise of Skywalker teaser celebrates four decades of the Star Wars universe

By Ruth Kinane
November 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST

Ready to journey to a galaxy far, far away in a little over three minutes?

A Star Wars featurette that premiered during Thursday’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on ABC, is now available to view online. The tribute clip goes inside four decades of moviemaking with behind-the-scenes footage from past films taken from the Lucasfilm archives.

Check out Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill goofing around in the Millennium Falcon and the late Carrie Fisher sharing her thoughts on the franchise’s epic storytelling. Plus, there’s sneak peeks at the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker with Daisy Ridley practicing her lightsaber skills. “I feel honored that I’ve been allowed to continue the journey,” says Ridley (who plays Rey in 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi as well as the upcoming installment) during an interview.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters on Dec. 20.

