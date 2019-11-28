Tom Hanks makes Thanksgiving a beautiful day by reading nice tweets about McNuggets and dogs

Image zoom Lacey Terrell/Sony

Tom Hanks is serving up a Thanksgiving appetizer for the soul.

The Oscar-winning actor — currently starring as beloved television host Fred Rogers in Marielle Heller‘s critically lauded drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — leads Twitter’s new Nice Tweets video, which sees the 63-year-old reading aloud some of the kindest messages on social media.

Hanks begins with a message about a McDonald’s employee who admits he spent nearly three years putting 11 morsels inside every 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets.

“That is a man who’s not only being nice, but he’s feeding the world a little bit better,” Hanks says. “And he’s bucking the corporate strategy. Bravo! That’s a nice thing to do!”

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for some Nice Tweets, read by @tomhanks himself! pic.twitter.com/hwrLU5Vqu8 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) November 27, 2019

Later, Hanks is moved to tears upon reading a tweet from a young woman who shares a photo of a cake (which reads “You’re still my No. 1”) her dad made after someone broke up with her.

“I’m going to start crying again, because that’s absolutely beautiful,” he says. “By the way, whoever broke up with you is a dope.”

Finally, Hanks might’ve found his next big-screen project thanks to a tweet about an OCD dog who forged a new life helping firefighters search for missing koalas in the Australian wildfires.

“This is a Disney movie that must be made,” Hanks says before suggesting a title: “The story of Bear: The Koala Detection Dog. I like bear!”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch Hanks read more nice tweets in the video above.

