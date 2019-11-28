Star Wars Episode IX
Epic 'Duel of the Fates' theme brings 'the final word' in new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker teaser

"This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker," says Emperor Palpatine.

By Nick Romano
November 28, 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

For the final duel between Daisy Ridley‘s Rey and Adam Driver‘s Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s appropriate that we hear a reprisal of John Williams‘ “Duel of the Fates.”

In the latest teaser for Episode IX of the Skywalker Saga, these two fated adversaries travel to the ocean moon of Kef Bir — where the bones of the Death Star now lay — for their final battle. Playing over the footage is the best thing to come out of the Star Wars prequels. (We won’t be taking any questions on that at this time.)

“Duel of the Fates” first played over Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn’s lightsaber duel against Darth Maul in Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The piece, composed by Williams, made a reprisal in Episode II – Attack of the Clones as Anakin Skywalker raced across the deserts of Tatooine in search of his mother. Then, in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the theme played during the battle between Yoda and Palpatine.

Whether or not “Duel of the Fates” returns again for the soundtrack to Rise of Skywalker, the new teaser makes a case that it should!

“This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker,” pronounces the voice of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who returns in yet unknown ways for the conclusion to the third Star Wars trilogy. Additional footage sees the Millennium Falcon evading First Order gunfire on what appears to be the ice planet Kijimi, the final battle between the Resistance and that massive First Order armada, Rey standing before a crashed TIE Fighter, and Rey staring at Palpatine’s ominous throne.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Rise of Skywalker also returns John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Domhnall Gleeson, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher (through unseen footage previously shot for The Force Awakens) with franchise newcomers like Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Naomi Ackie.

The film will hit theaters on Dec. 20.

