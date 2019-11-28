Frozen 2 continues to smash box office records ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Frozen 2 isn’t letting go of its record-breaking box office run.

After posting the best November opening of all time with a $130 million bow (the fourth highest of all time for an animated movie) last weekend, Disney’s animated sequel earlier this week scored the month’s biggest Monday ($12.8 million) and Tuesday ($20.8 million) grosses in history, while the film posted an additional $23.8 million on Wednesday.

Though this week’s new wide releases like Rian Johnson’s ensemble mystery Knives Out and Melina Matsoukas’ searing drama Queen & Slim are projected to perform well over the holiday frame, Frozen 2 should easily claim the top spot with an anticipated sophomore tally in the $85-$90 million for the three-day and anywhere between $100-$120 million for the five-day, putting it on track to blast past The Hunger Games: Catching Fire‘s current record-holding numbers earned across the same period in 2013.

To date, Frozen 2 has grossed $187.6 million domestically and $228.2 million internationally for a global total just south of $580 million after only six days in release. The original Frozen, also released on Nov. 22 back in 2013, went on to make $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Following the events of the first film, Frozen 2 picks up as Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad), and the reindeer Sven leave the kingdom of Arendelle in search of an enchanted land to uncover the origin of Elsa’s powers in an effort to save their homeland.

“Was I nervous about doing a second one? Absolutely not,” Bell recently told EW of diving back into Frozen’s world for a sequel. “If you bake a cake and it’s perfect and then you bake a second one with the same ingredients, statistics will tell you that you’re gonna have a great cake.”

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters nationwide.

