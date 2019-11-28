Disney reveals major changes coming to classic Snow White ride

Image zoom Disney

Snow White’s Scary Adventures will be a little less frightening in 2020.

The classic Disneyland ride — the Anaheim, Calif., resort’s only princess-themed ride-through attraction — will be updated in the coming months to add new scenes and technological advances to enhance the ride’s story.

Inside the ride building, Disney has revealed plans to add new scenes and technological upgrades to the ride’s narrative. Most notable will be the inclusion of a vignette depicting Snow White waking up from her deep sleep in a forest and a new ending showing the heroine reuniting with her animal friends while a castle shimmers in the distance. The ride currently ends with a scene showing the villainous witch attempting to push a boulder onto the seven dwarves before tumbling to her death.

Image zoom

Other upcoming modifications include additional LED black lighting, laser projections, and a new animation system, while the exterior will also receive an update in the form of fairy tale-inspired details to “complement the nearby charming Sleeping Beauty Castle,” according to a Tuesday entry on the Disney Parks blog.

Inspired by the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the ride was one of the first Disneyland attractions to open on July 17, 1955, under the name Snow White and Her Adventures. Along with the entire Fantasyland section of the park, the ride underwent a major overhaul in 1983. Other versions have existed in various forms at Disney parks around the world, including Florida’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Check out concept art previewing Disneyland’s planned renovations for Snow White’s Scary Adventures — which will close for refurbishments on Jan. 6 — above.

