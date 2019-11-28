Cats movie has purrfect response to viral Woman Yelling at Cat meme

Put your paws up for the team running the Cats movie Twitter account.

Between its frequently sassy responses (sometimes featuring Laura Dern!) to fan inquiries to its hilarious doling out of Jellicle cat names, the Tom Hooper-directed movie musical’s social media presence has won the internet in recent weeks. Outdoing itself once again, the Cats page remixed the beloved Woman Yelling at Cat meme on Thanksgiving, and the result is a purrfect delight.

Here for the turkey and the drama… and it looks like we're all out of turkey. #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/icR898UhdS — CATS (@catsmovie) November 28, 2019

“Here for the turkey and the drama,” the tweet reads. “And it looks like we’re all out of turkey.”

I get so annoyed when people call this meme format woman yelling at cat or woman vs cat BITCH THATS TAYLOR ARMSTRONG pic.twitter.com/nedtObZvmO — Thicolas Cage (@LaLa_Leasure) November 20, 2019

Alongside the infamous photo of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong screaming with tears in her eyes during a tense confrontation on the Bravo reality series, the tweet replaces the original meme’s reaction shot of a white cat at a dinner table with a still of Cats star Francesca Hayward.

Though Armstrong previously said she didn’t understand the original meme’s humor, she’s since shared several iterations on her own Twitter page, and has assured fans its popularity doesn’t bother her because the shot reflects “another lifetime” for her. “I am healthy, happy,” she tweeted earlier in November. “I have have an amazing husband and my daughter is safe and enjoying life so it’s all in good fun.”

That was another lifetime for me- I am healthy, happy – I have have an amazing husband and my daughter is safe and enjoying life so it’s all in good fun https://t.co/fY6Xy0ML4J — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) November 17, 2019

Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage production of the same name, Cats stars an ensemble cast (including Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Judi Dench) as a feline tribe who, over the course of a single night, choose one of their own to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and return to a new life.

Cats hits theaters Dec. 20.

