The Star Wars actor whose top-secret script for The Rise of Skywalker got leaked to eBay has confessed.

On Wednesday’s Good Morning America, the culprit was revealed to be John Boyega, who plays Resistance fighter Finn in the franchise. The 27-year-old actor admitted to leaving his script under his bed, where it was later found by a cleaner.

“It was me!” Boyega said. “Let me tell you how this went down. It was actually from my apartment, I was moving apartments, and I left my script under my bed. I’m leaving in the morning and [figured that] when I leave I’ll take it [with me]. But then my boys came over, and we started partying a little bit, and then the script just stayed there. And then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds the script, and puts it on eBay for like [$84].”

Then Boyega joked, “And I thought, this is a great opportunity for fans to read the movie before they see it. Maybe I’m onto something.”

More seriously, he then added: “It was scary, man. I got calls every — even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do?!‘ But it all worked out in the end.”

Previously, director J.J. Abrams said, “One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.” Somebody who works at Disney saw the item up for sale and bought it, so they “got it back before it sold.”

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! 🙈 https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

