Oscar Isaac remembers Anthony Daniels' emotional last day on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set

By Sydney Bucksbaum
November 27, 2019 at 01:47 PM EST

Oscar Isaac knew his last day on set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was going to be emotional, but it turned out to be even more special than he could have anticipated.

When Isaac stopped by SiriusXM’s EW Live to promote the upcoming film, which marks the end of the Star Wars trilogy of trilogies, he revealed that when he wrapped filming he began giving a speech to the cast and crew gathered.

“I started getting kind of emotional … and I could see J.J. [Abrams] being like, ‘Wrap it up.’ I was like, ‘Oh, oh okay,'” Isaac says, clearly taken aback. “And he was like, ‘Because actually we also have Anthony Daniels‘ last day.’ Which is like way bigger of a deal because Anthony has been in every Star Wars movie.”

Since the beginning of the franchise, Daniels has played C-3PO, the fan-favorite droid. Isaac only joined the Star Wars franchise as Poe Dameron in the most recent trilogy, and so he knows that Daniels ranks higher than him on the totem pole of Star Wars actors.

“Totally stole my thunder on my big wrap speech,” Isaac says with a laugh before getting serious. “But to be there and to hear Anthony Daniels say goodbye to Star Wars, who is the one person who has been in all of them including, I think, most of the cartoons — he is Star Wars. For me, in any of those scenes, when I was working with Anthony, that’s when it would really hit home that he is the one link that would really made me feel like this is part of a great, great legacy. To be the guy that wrapped right before he did and to hear him say goodbye was really special.”

Watch the video above to find out exactly what Daniels said in his wrap speech. The full interview with EW’s Dalton Ross will air Dec. 5 on EW Live. Hosted by Ross and Jessica Shaw, EW Live can be heard daily from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Also, read EW’s interview with Abrams in our The Rise of Skywalker cover story, and check out our eight new exclusive photos.

To read more on The Rise of Skywalker and other untold stories from the Star Wars universe, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly at Barnes & Noble now — or buy your choice of covers featuring stars of the prequelsoriginal trilogy, or current saga. (The issue will be on newsstands starting Nov. 28.) 

