Robert Pattinson spent first day of The Lighthouse shoot naked and 'losing my mind'

In The Lighthouse, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play a pair of bickering — and worse! — nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers stranded on a remote island. The shoot was a particularly grueling one for Pattinson, who is seen undertaking a good deal of manual labor in the film and, for reasons we won’t spoil here, was also required to disrobe for the role in the course of the often cold production. While talking to EW for The Awardist podcast, the actor recalled that Lighthouse director Robert Eggers did not exactly ease him in with regard to the latter.

“The first day of the shoot was probably [spent] naked in this little shed and kind of just losing my mind — and I had a rain hat on!” laughed Pattinson. “I think we were also trying to establish how the light really looked. I was kind of just looking in the monitor and just kind of checking. Because it’s quite striking what you can do, because you’re working in very unusual confines. You have no idea what actually stuff looks like. So, that was kind of fun.”

Image zoom A24

On the podcast, Pattinson also explains why he decided to play a certain Caped Crusader in filmmaker Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman.

“There’s something that always appealed to me about it,” said Pattinson. “The Batman movies have always attracted really really good directors and really good actors playing it. It’s got a legacy and a lineage to it. It’s never seemed to me like it was just a cash-in. If you look at the Burton ones and even how the TV series was done. People still watch the TV series. That is a classic TV show. Its very very very well done and the performances are great. It’s a very interesting kind of pop art-y TV show. Yeah, I just always feel like it’s not like they just made a movie so they could sell toys.”

