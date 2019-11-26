Elizabeth Banks to star in and direct The Invisible Woman movie

Now you see her…

Following her directing and acting work on the Charlie’s Angels movie, Elizabeth Banks will now helm and star in The Invisible Woman for Universal Pictures, EW has learned.

Now, this isn’t to be confused with The Invisible Man, which is directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman plagued by her abusive and newly invisible ex (played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen). It’s certainly in the vein of the kind of horror stories the studio is developing with Blumhouse, though The Invisible Woman is not a Blumhouse project.

Image zoom Erik Voake/Getty Images

The movie is a separate Universal release, based on an original concept by Banks. The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson penned the latest draft of the screenplay, while Banks and her producing partner at Brownstone Productions, Max Handelman, will produce. Alison Small will executive-produce.

1940 saw the release of The Invisible Woman as a sci-fi comedy, following a model who agrees to be a guinea pig for an experiment involving an invisibility machine. She uses her literal transparency to take revenge on her old boss.

This news comes after reports recently surfaced of Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher helming Renfield, a film said to be about Dracula’s henchman.

Banks made her directorial debut on 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2 before directing Kristen Stewart, Aladdin’s Naomi Scott, and Hunted’s Ella Balinska in Charlie’s Angels. The film underperformed at the box office after debuting Nov. 15, but Banks wrote in a tweet, “Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”

