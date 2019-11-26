No need to watch all eight of the previous Star Wars films in anticipation of The Rise of Skywalker. (Although, why wouldn’t you, exactly?) Just listen to Daisy Ridley drop a “rap”-up of the galaxy far, far away on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show.

The actress behind Rey in the third Star Wars trilogy delivered a rapping recap of everything that came before in the Skywalker Saga, from the prequels to The Last Jedi. No rhymes for those Star Wars Story movies, no beats for the animated series. Just the main trilogies.

Rey began with Episode IV – A New Hope, backtracked to the prequels after Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, and finished with how Kylo Ren “won’t put on a shirt” in The Last Jedi.

“You can’t stop me/ I’m a Jedi from Jakuu/ Fight the Dark Side/ From Tatooine from Naboo,” Ridley raps. “Let go of everything/ That you fear to lose/ Be the spark the lights the fire/ And may the Force be with you.”

