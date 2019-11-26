Baby Yoda or porgs? Daisy Ridley doesn't hesitate to settle which is cuter

Which is cuter: Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian or porgs from Star Wars: The Last Jedi? This is how (Star) wars get started, but Daisy Ridley, the Jakuu Jedi herself, didn’t hesitate to settle the debate for the record.

Jimmy Fallon had barely finished posing the question on The Tonight Show this week when Ridley chimed in, “Baby Yoda.”

Baby Yoda is what we’re all collectively calling the cutie 50-year-old “baby” revealed on the Disney+ Star Wars series. (It’s also a name officially sanctioned by Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni, so there!) Ever since streaming subscribers laid eyes on those wide eyes and pointy ears, Baby Yoda has seemingly replaced that spot in our hearts once reserved for the porgs of Ahch-To.

Image zoom Lucasfilm (2)

Perhaps just as controversial for porg lovers as her quick response, Ridley goes on to admit, “I’m not a big fan of the porgs.”

We already know John Boyega isn’t a fan of the porgs either; he once chalked it up to the creepiness of seeing “blinking” puppets. Ridley had a different reason for avoiding Team Porg Nation. “We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and in every interview, ‘What about the porgs?,'” she told Fallon. “I was like, ‘The porgs were there for a day! I was there every day for six months! We worked hard.'”

We suppose if you saw those squawking birds as the equivalent of raccoons in your trash can, you’d just as easily be Team Baby Yoda, too.

Related content: