Turn around. Look at what you see…

The NeverEnding Story stars Noah Hathaway (Atreyu) and Tami Stronach (the Childlike Empress a.k.a. Moonchild) reunited in New York City on Sunday, 35 years after the movie’s release. The duo, who starred in the 1984 fantasy film directed by Wolfgang Petersen, saw each other for the first time in more than three decades during Wintercon where they spoke on a panel and signed autographs for fans.

“Atreyu and Moonchild reunion after 35 years. You know you wish you were here,” Hathaway, who played the young warrior Atreyu, captioned a photo of the pair signing autographs on Instagram.

Stronach, who brought to life Fantasia’s Childlike Empress, shared the same photo with the caption, “Reunion with Noah after 30 years at WinterCon!fun!” She also tweeted a photo of the costars together, writing, “This one is for you, Neverending Story fans.”

This one is for you, Neverending Story fans. pic.twitter.com/q79nuLR5CW — Tami Stronach (@NeverendingTami) November 23, 2019

Interest in The NeverEnding Story was reignited when the Duffer Brothers paid tribute to the film in the third season of their hit Netflix series Stranger Things earlier this year. In the season finale, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) sings the film’s theme song to his girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo). The original track, which was named after the film, was originally sung by British singer Limahl.

