Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals flying Stormtroopers in new footage

By James Hibberd
November 25, 2019 at 09:20 AM EST

Another day, another Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser. This one is the first clip from the film — so sustained footage of a scene, not a bunch of moments cut together in a trailer or behind-the-scenes reel. It’s 30 seconds from that desert chase we’ve seen previous glimpses of with Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) on the run from desert bike-riding Stormtroopers.

In case you missed it, over the weekend Disney also released a nostalgic look back at Star Wars that included shots of Ed Sheeran and Lin-Manuel Miranda in what appeared to be (but was not confirmed as) Rise of Skywalker cameo costumes, and another TV spot that showed some Knights of Ren footage.

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Also, read EW’s interview with Abrams in our The Rise of Skywalker cover story, and check out our eight new exclusive photos.

To read more on The Rise of Skywalker and other untold stories from the Star Wars universe, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly at Barnes & Noble now — or buy your choice of covers featuring stars of the prequelsoriginal trilogy, or current saga. (The issue will be on newsstands starting Nov. 28.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

