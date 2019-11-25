Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

J.J. Abrams reveals the real running time for The Rise of Skywalker

By James Hibberd
November 25, 2019 at 12:21 PM EST

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

J.J. Abrams is revealing the length of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerand it’s shorter than what’s been previously reported.

Earlier Monday, the director confirmed on Good Morning America that the final Skywalker Saga film was just finished this weekend.

So in an interview for EWLive on SiriusXM 109, Dalton Ross asked the director how long is the final cut. There had been earlier reports that the film was the longest Star Wars movie ever based on approximate run times sent to theaters. But nope, it’s not.

The Rise of Skywalker is “two hours and 21 minutes,” Abrams says (and then added “I believe,” which could add a minute or so of end-credits wiggle room).

But it’s firmly not two hours and 35 minutes, which is what listed was in earlier stories that were posted before the film was finished.

That means The Rise of Skywalker is the second-longest Star Wars movie behind The Last Jedi. 

Here’s the list of Star Wars run times:

  • Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope: 121 Minutes
  • Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: 124 Minutes
  • Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi: 131 Minutes
  • Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace: 136 Minutes
  • Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones: 142 Minutes
  • Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith: 140 Minutes
  • Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens: 138 Minutes
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 133 Minutes
  • Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi: 152 Minutes
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story: 135 Minutes
  • Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker: 141 Minutes

The full interview will air during EWLive on Thursday, Dec. 5, between 2 and 4 p.m.

Abrams also made headlines Monday by revealing that a careless Rise of Skywalker actor left a copy of the film’s script under a hotel room bed and it leaked to eBay.

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Also, read EW’s interview with Abrams in our The Rise of Skywalker cover story, and check out our eight new exclusive photos.

To read more on The Rise of Skywalker and other untold stories from the Star Wars universe, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly at Barnes & Noble now — or buy your choice of covers featuring stars of the prequelsoriginal trilogy, or current saga. (The issue will be on newsstands starting Nov. 28.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

This post has been updated to clarify the comparative run times of The Rise of Skywalker and the other Star Wars films

Related content:

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
Carrie Fisher's brother reveals Rise of Skywalker's original Leia plan
11/7/2019
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…
11/13/2019
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo
11/18/2019
Daisy Ridley on The Rise of Skywalker: 'The parents thing is not satisfied'
11/18/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask
11/19/2019
EW's Star Wars podcast talks Mandalorian, A New Hope, and Fallen Order
11/22/2019
The Knights of Ren assemble in new Rise of Skywalker footage
11/23/2019
The Rise of Skywalker promo shows Ed Sheeran, Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume
11/24/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals flying Stormtroopers in new footage
11/24/2019
J.J. Abrams says a real Rise of Skywalker script leaked due to careless actor
11/24/2019
J.J. Abrams reveals the real running time for The Rise of Skywalker
11/25/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com