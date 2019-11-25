J.J. Abrams reveals the real running time for The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams is revealing the length of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — and it’s shorter than what’s been previously reported.

Earlier Monday, the director confirmed on Good Morning America that the final Skywalker Saga film was just finished this weekend.

So in an interview for EWLive on SiriusXM 109, Dalton Ross asked the director how long is the final cut. There had been earlier reports that the film was the longest Star Wars movie ever based on approximate run times sent to theaters. But nope, it’s not.

The Rise of Skywalker is “two hours and 21 minutes,” Abrams says (and then added “I believe,” which could add a minute or so of end-credits wiggle room).

But it’s firmly not two hours and 35 minutes, which is what listed was in earlier stories that were posted before the film was finished.

That means The Rise of Skywalker is the second-longest Star Wars movie behind The Last Jedi.

Here’s the list of Star Wars run times:

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope: 121 Minutes

121 Minutes Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: 124 Minutes

124 Minutes Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi: 131 Minutes

131 Minutes Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace: 136 Minutes

136 Minutes Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones: 142 Minutes

142 Minutes Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith: 140 Minutes

140 Minutes Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens: 138 Minutes

138 Minutes Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 133 Minutes

133 Minutes Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi: 152 Minutes

152 Minutes Solo: A Star Wars Story: 135 Minutes

135 Minutes Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker: 141 Minutes

Abrams also made headlines Monday by revealing that a careless Rise of Skywalker actor left a copy of the film’s script under a hotel room bed and it leaked to eBay.

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

This post has been updated to clarify the comparative run times of The Rise of Skywalker and the other Star Wars films.

