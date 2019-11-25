J.J. Abrams says a real Rise of Skywalker script leaked due to careless actor

J.J. Abrams says a legitimate script for the ultra-secretive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker leaked onto eBay due to a careless actor.

The director told Good Morning America on Monday that one of the actors on the show left their script under the bed in their hotel room.

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams told the audience. “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

Somebody who works at Disney saw the item up for sale and bought it so they “got it back before it sold.”

Abrams also notes the film was just completed on Sunday. As EW’s recent cover story details, the director was working on polishing the film up until the last minute trying to make it as perfect as possible.

While Abrams doesn’t say which actor was so haphazard with the top-secret script, it’s likely one of the film’s stars as supporting actors aren’t typically given full scripts on such ultra-secretive projects. Keri Russell, for example, who plays Zorri Bliss in the new film, says she was only allowed to keep the “sides” for her specific scenes and could only read the full script in a room under guard (despite working with Abrams going all the way back to ABC’s Felicity).

Now “Who left a script under their hotel bed?” has the potential to become the “Who left the coffee cup?” of The Rise of Skywalker cast.

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

