Kylo Ren’s mysterious Knights of Ren are briefly shown in a new TV ad for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Dark Force commando team are gathered on a cliff at :08 into the new footage. Years ago, Kylo led The Knights of Ren to destroy Luke Skywalker’s fledgling Jedi Order and the group includes some of his former students.

There are also the new shots in the footage of a space battle between the Resistance and a fleet of Star Destroyers and fresh lines from C-3PO (“If this mission fails, it was all for nothing”) and the resurrected Emperor Palpatine (“Your journey nears its end”).

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Also, read EW’s interview with Abrams in our The Rise of Skywalker cover story, and check out our eight new exclusive photos.

