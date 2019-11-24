The Rise of Skywalker promo shows Ed Sheeran, Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume

A nostalgic look back at Star Wars includes a peek at music superstar Ed Sheeran and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume.

Disney released the above video, which aired during the American Music Awards on Sunday night, touting four decades of Star Wars filmmaking and fandom.

Sheeran had been previously rumored to be making a Stormtrooper cameo in Episode IX and the footage included this shot:

Miranda is shown as what looks like a Resistance fighter along with Naomi Ackie (who plays newcomer Jannah in the film).

But a representative for Disney cautioned that neither Miranda or Sheeran is confirmed to appear in the new film and noted the footage is from “fan events over the years.”

Previously, Daniel Craig appeared as a First Order Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens, while Sheeran had a cameo in Game of Thrones season 7 where he played a Lannister soldier. Whereas Miranda previously wrote two tracks for The Force Awakens soundtrack.

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Also, read EW’s interview with Abrams in our The Rise of Skywalker cover story, and check out our eight new exclusive photos.

To read more on The Rise of Skywalker and other untold stories from the Star Wars universe, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly at Barnes & Noble now — or buy your choice of covers featuring stars of the prequels, original trilogy, or current saga. (The issue will be on newsstands starting Nov. 28.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

