Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

The Rise of Skywalker promo shows Ed Sheeran, Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume

By James Hibberd
November 24, 2019 at 10:53 PM EST

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

A nostalgic look back at Star Wars includes a peek at music superstar Ed Sheeran and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume.

Disney released the above video, which aired during the American Music Awards on Sunday night, touting four decades of Star Wars filmmaking and fandom.

Sheeran had been previously rumored to be making a Stormtrooper cameo in Episode IX and the footage included this shot:

Miranda is shown as what looks like a Resistance fighter along with Naomi Ackie (who plays newcomer Jannah in the film).

But a representative for Disney cautioned that neither Miranda or Sheeran is confirmed to appear in the new film and noted the footage is from “fan events over the years.”

Previously, Daniel Craig appeared as a First Order Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens, while Sheeran had a cameo in Game of Thrones season 7 where he played a Lannister soldier. Whereas Miranda previously wrote two tracks for The Force Awakens soundtrack.

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Also, read EW’s interview with Abrams in our The Rise of Skywalker cover story, and check out our eight new exclusive photos.

To read more on The Rise of Skywalker and other untold stories from the Star Wars universe, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly at Barnes & Noble now — or buy your choice of covers featuring stars of the prequelsoriginal trilogy, or current saga. (The issue will be on newsstands starting Nov. 28.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content:

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Kathleen Kennedy says Star Wars: Episode IX 'started over' after Carrie Fisher's death
4/14/2017
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
Stephen Colbert tries to extract Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers from Keri Russell
3/27/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
Carrie Fisher's brother reveals Rise of Skywalker's original Leia plan
11/7/2019
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…
11/13/2019
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo
11/18/2019
Daisy Ridley on The Rise of Skywalker: 'The parents thing is not satisfied'
11/18/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask
11/19/2019
EW's Star Wars podcast talks Mandalorian, A New Hope, and Fallen Order
11/22/2019
J.J. Abrams responds to George Lucas' criticism of The Force Awakens
11/22/2019
The Knights of Ren assemble in new Rise of Skywalker footage
11/23/2019
The Rise of Skywalker promo shows Ed Sheeran, Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume
11/24/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com